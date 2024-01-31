(Video) Diogo Jota storms through Chelsea’s backline by himself to score eighth goal in as many games

Just a lad from Portugal they say. Better than Figo, don’t you know? Oh, his name is Diogo Jota.

Liverpool may be without Mo Salah owing to the Egyptian’s highly unfortunate hamstring injury, but you wouldn’t notice it at this time.

The former Wolves man took it upon himself to ensure the Reds took the lead – his eighth goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions – at Anfield against a side that has proven a most frustrating opponent in recent years.

My word. Jota’s just incredibly underrated isn’t he?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: