(Images) Klopp makes the day of young supporter in truly wholesome content

Liverpool fans couldn’t need any more reasons to love Jurgen Klopp any more than we already do but as we edge closer to his final days as a Red, we may have been handed another.

Taking to X, Sean Rogers wrote: ‘Our son is sadly going through a lot. The Club very kindly invited us to training ground. Meant the world to everyone. Josh was singing constantly & Jurgen was even more phenomenal than you could imagine. Fun & laughs between them impossible to not shed a tear. Huge thankyou @LFC’.

READ MORE: Mo Salah informed who his new manager is; also captained his nation

This heartfelt message came alongside some beautiful pictures that show the power of our club and our manager.

His presence and his love for others is clear and the German will be missed for so many reasons other than football, when he departs Anfield this summer.

You can view the images of Klopp and Josh via @Sean_Rogers on X:

Our son is sadly going through a lot The Club very kindly invited us to training ground. Meant the world to everyone Josh was singing constantly & Jurgen was even more phenomenal than you could imagine Fun & laughs between them impossible to not shed a tear Huge thankyou @LFC pic.twitter.com/86TRzXwOpE — Sean Rogers (@Sean_Rogers) February 7, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment