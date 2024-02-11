(Video) ‘Don’t see any other candidates’ – Jamie Redknapp full of praise for potential Klopp successor

Jamie Redknapp has claimed Xabi Alonso has made coaching ‘look easy’ and believes the Spaniard should be the only candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The German tactician will be vacating his role as Reds boss in the summer – bringing to an end a successful nine year spell on Merseyside.

As soon as news emerged that the 56-year-old would not be managing Liverpool next season, former Reds midfielder Alonso emerged as the bookies favourite to replace him.

Our former No.14 has done a brilliant job with Leverkusen since taking charge of them in October 2022.

They’re yet to lose a game this term and their 3-0 defeat of champions Bayern Munich last night saw them extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.

As well as impressing in the league, Alonso’s side are also in the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all six of their group games.

Redknapp spoke highly of the 42-year-old on Sky Sports yesterday and although he claimed taking the Liverpool job would be a ‘risk’ for the ex-Real Madrid man, he believes he would be the right man for the job.

Check Redknapp speaking below via @SkySportsPL on X: