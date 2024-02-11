(Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp and Diaz’s reaction after VAR confirm second goal

It’s never easy waiting for a VAR check on a goal and this is something we all had to experience against Burnley, with Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp’s reaction being captured perfectly.

As we learned together that the Colombian’s goal had stood, cameras caught his relieved celebration before panning to the manager.

The German had a somewhat restrained yet comical head nod, that showed a release of some frustration.

It’s never fun waiting around for a goal to be confirmed but at least the decision went our way this time.

You can watch the video of Diaz and Klopp via @rectogan on X:

