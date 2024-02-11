(Video) Liverpool fan finds unique way to watch Burnley match at Anfield without a ticket

The struggle for Liverpool tickets is an issue known by most of our supporters but one man found a rather unique way around this issue.

In a video posted to X, Tom wrote: ‘Can’t get a ticket for #Liverpool then no problemo! #LFC’.

Alongside this caption was a video of the Red flying a plane over Anfield and watching the action from above, whilst enjoying some crisps.

It was a novel idea that probably didn’t lead to being able to watch a lot of the action but is not a tactic that many others would have tried before.

You can watch the video via @under30finances on X:

