(Video) Curtis Jones highlights against Burnley circulate as Scouser continues impressive form

Curtis Jones has become an increasingly important player within Jurgen Klopp’s side and this very much continued with his performance against Burnley.

With 90% accurate passes, 100% of aerial duels won and two tackles (via Sofascore), the Scouser had an all-action performance against Vincent Kompany’s side.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher names ‘the standout candidate’ for Liverpool manager job

It was enough for this compilation video to be compiled and it’s great to see the 23-year-old becoming increasingly influential for the Reds.

You can watch the video of Jones courtesy of USA (via Spion Kop on YouTube):

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment