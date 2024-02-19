(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s one-word comment to camera after Brentford victory

It was a hard-fought victory against Brentford that certainly came with more than its fair share of injury-related consequences but Jurgen Klopp was understandably buoyant after the win.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube account, we can see how the boss reacted when he headed into the dressing room after the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott’s brilliant gesture to supporter after Brentford victory

Turning to camera and whispering a long and relieved “Yesss”, it was clear that the 56-year-old was happy to say goodbye to the Gtech Community Stadium.

We still await official confirmation on what’s happened to the likes of Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker but for now, we can revel in sitting top of the Premier League.

You can view Klopp’s comment to camera (from 17:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment