(Video) Klopp’s first two words of his Luton press conference should worry Liverpool fans

It’s been a while since Liverpool have been hit with such a volume of injury concerns in a short period of time and Jurgen Klopp could have spent an hour talking about his stricken players.

The 56-year-old was asked to provide updates on “the three boys who picked up problems against Brentford” to which the boss replied, in a quizzical tone: “three boys?”

READ MORE: (Video) “You would be surprised”: Klopp makes bold Mac Allister prediction amid tactical tweak

It seemed to rather worryingly suggest the figure is higher than three, with updates provided on Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – there may well be more.

Given rumours in Egypt of Mo Salah ‘repeating’ his hamstring injury and Darwin Nunez going off at half-time against Brentford – many fans would have appreciated news on the duo and these two words from the German won’t ease many worries.

You can view Klopp’s comments on injured players (from 2:44) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment