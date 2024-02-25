(Photo) Mo Salah provides pre-Carabao Cup hint as Liverpool monitor fitness

Liverpool are closely monitoring the fitness levels of Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

There have been no further clues as to the trio’s potential avaialbility for the tie in question, other than our Egyptian King’s Instagram story post yesterday.

Our No.11 was seen in high spirits at the AXA training centre, which could suggest that his recovery efforts are going more than smoothly ahead of the tie in question.

We’ll know soon enough at any rate – we just hope it’s good news for the former Roma man!

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Mo Salah’s Instagram account: