Liverpool fans will love what Darwin Nunez has done since Sparta win

Darwin Nunez kept up his positive run of form against Sparta Prague with a lethal goalscoring performance.

Despite such a remarkable outing in the Czech Republic, the former Benfica hitman wanted to remind his teammates that there was still another half to play in their Europa League round of 16 tie on X.

Well done team, but still 90’ to go! 🫡 Keep up the good work! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ndZy7GrasG — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) March 7, 2024

The Merseysiders are next set to take on Manchester City in the Premier League in a crucial title showdown.

Elite mentality from Liverpool’s No.9

That’s quite the statement to make when we’ve effectively, with the greatest of respect to Sparta, wrapped up the tie in the first leg.

We’ll have to be careful how much we emphasise that point of course – comebacks are, after all, always a possibility.

Though, you’d be hard-pressed not to back Jurgen Klopp’s outfit at Anfield the following week.

Either way, it’s an impressive show of mentality from our No.9 and we’re all for it.

