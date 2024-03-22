(Video) Exclusive: Ex-Red on who will replace Klopp as Liverpool manager: ‘It’s a big question’

Liverpool fans around the world were shocked to see Jurgen Klopp announce that he would leave the club this summer, including one former player who is now looking to the future.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Gregory Vignal was asked who could replace the German at Anfield and said:

“Well, that’s a good question. Of course, everybody is talking about Xabi Alonso at the moment because he’s doing so well with Bayer Leverkusen. There’s a few other names as well, I think it’s a big question for the club and it needs to be the right man because it won’t be an easy job to be the next one after Klopp.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool legend sends six-word warning to Gerrard and Torres ahead of training session

“So, you need to take that on board, I don’t know who will be the next one. Hopefully, it will be someone who is a strong character, a strong shoulder. And a special style of play because when you are managing Liverpool, you must be a winner. So, it will be a tough one.”

It’s no surprise to once again see the name Xabi Alonso be mentioned in our hunt for a new boss and many will be hoping to see the Spaniard at Anfield.

There will no doubt be other names thrown into the ring before we see a new coach announced but it’s looking increasingly likely that the current Bayer Leverkusen man will be the standout candidate.

You can watch Vignal’s comments on Klopp’s successor via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more