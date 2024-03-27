‘For sure…’ – Romano says ‘concrete candidate for Liverpool job’ is now ahead of De Zerbi

Fabrizio Romano has named one ‘concrete candidate’ for the Liverpool manager’s job who can now be deemed second favourite behind Xabi Alonso.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss remains the popular choice among many Reds supporters, but if he proves to be unattainable, it seems that Ruben Amorim is next in line ahead of Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, the Italian reporter outlined that Anfield chiefs have a firm ‘interest’ in the Sporting Lisbon coach, but warned that Portuguese clubs can make for especially tough negotiators.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Romano said: “Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job. I think he is in position number two at this moment, from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting.

“It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there. I think Amorim is in position number two; he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi.”

READ MORE: ‘Incredible football brain’ – Neil Mellor wowed by Liverpool wiz who’s starring for his country

READ MORE: Journalist ‘wouldn’t rule out’ 40y/o managing Liverpool ‘in the future’, Hughes knows him well

We’re still remaining optimistic that Liverpool will get their first choice in Alonso, but if it isn’t to be the Bayer Leverkusen boss who takes over from Jurgen Klopp, then Amorim would appear to be a welcome alternative.

The Sporting manager doesn’t turn 40 until next year but has already taken charge of more than 200 games at his current club, and he boasts a Portuguese league title on his CV (Transfermarkt).

He’s also believed to be attracting admiration from Chelsea and Newcastle (GIVEMESPORT), so Anfield chiefs may be eager to convince him that the Reds job would be a more attractive one than either of those two outfits.

Some might lean towards De Zerbi given his proven record in the Premier League and impressive European run with Brighton this term, but unlike Amorim, he’s yet to win a domestic championship.

Both managers saw their teams exit the Europa League in the round of 16 earlier this month, so in that regard there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot to choose between them.

It could be another few weeks before interviews even commence, so any prospective candidates still have a bit of time to make an impression on Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes before the all-important decision is made.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!