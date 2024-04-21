(Video) Watch hilarious thing Trent Alexander-Arnold did immediately after free-kick stunner

Trent Alexander-Arnold loves a bit of a wind-up on occasion.

The No.66 powered Liverpool into the lead with a well-struck free-kick in the first-half of action against Fulham.

The Academy graduate followed up his latest long-range stunner with a cheeky shushing celebration for the home support.

You can reasonably imagine how well received that was! He’ll have no complaints from us, of course!

