Melissa Reddy shares fresh news she’s heard about Arne Slot’s Liverpool move

Melissa Reddy is expecting Liverpool to come to an agreement with Feyenoord over the future of Arne Slot soon.

The Merseysiders are understood to be considerably keen on the 45-year-old head coach, despite reports circulating around Ruben Amorim in recent months.

Decision-makers at Anfield believe the former AZ Alkmaar boss to be the right fit for the footballing project as things currently stand.

“Liverpool and Feyenoord are heading towards finalising an agreement,” the Sky Sports reporter shared.

“Sources in the Netherlands have mentioned a figure to me of £9.85m, but my understanding is that nothing’s been settled on yet, negotiations are still ongoing, but talks have been very positive.”

The right choice not the popular choice?

Right… honestly, who gives a damn about the “popular” choice? What exactly is the “popular” choice? A more established manager like Jose Mourinho? The recent Serie A winner in Simone Inzaghi? Zinedine Zidane?

We can respect that some fans may be a little underwhelmed that a figure of Jurgen Klopp’s calibre is being potentially replaced by an Eredivisie coach.

However, if the powers that be deem Slot the best fit possible for Liverpool at this current point in time – of the candidates currently available – who on earth are we to argue?

We couldn’t get Xabi Alonso, fine. The Feyenoord boss, though, appears to be a more than respectable choice in the circumstances.

Bring it on.

