Sky journo drops big morning update on Ruben Amorim amid Liverpool development

Ruben Amorim is history as far as Liverpool’s managerial search is concerned.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot was understood to have long been in the eyes of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards before becoming the clear frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Portuguese boss ‘remains at the top of the list for West Ham’.

⚒️ Amorim remains at the top of the list for @WestHam! ➡️ Lopetegui is also still on the list ➡️ Another candidate is Fonseca (Lille) due to his style of play. 📍#WHUFC is also keeping an eye on Tuchel's situation, as Sporting Director Steidten holds him in very high… pic.twitter.com/4rJMpZV1zw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 30, 2024

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that the Reds have ‘signed all documents’ with the Eredivisie outfit for the Dutch head coach to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Ruben Amorim told Sporting squad after clear Liverpool error

READ MORE: Liverpool put off Ruben Amorim chase for two major reasons, says Melissa Reddy

Ruben Amorim: West Ham’s next manager?

Given the 39-year-old’s very public apology and allegations over the underlying rationale for opening talks with the Hammers, we’d be surprised to see him trade life in Sporting for the English capital.

It’s a shame given that attempting to pile pressure on Liverpool’s decision-makers will more than likely have harmed his case to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

Not to suggest that we’re in any way displeased about the decision to hand over the reins to Arne Slot!

We’re very much looking forward to seeing what the Feyenoord boss can bring to the role next year!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!