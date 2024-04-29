What Ruben Amorim told Sporting squad after clear Liverpool error

Ruben Amorim has been left a little red-faced following an ill-timed trip to London for talks with West Ham.

If reports around the rationale for the trip in question (an attempt to put pressure on Liverpool) are on the money, the Portuguese head coach has most certainly been made to look a little foolish.

He’s since been forced to submit a public apology to Sporting Lisbon’s squad for his clear misjudgement.

“I gave the players an explanation. I also gave an explanation to the staff as I should have,” the 39-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“But now it is about continuing forward, clearly aside from all that, publicly I ask for forgiveness from the Sportinguistas [Sporting fans]. I apologise to the staff, and also I apologise first and foremost publicly to my players for the mistake.”

A misjudgement it indeed is, for it seems Arne Slot was rated far more highly on the red half of Merseyside than either Amorim or his entourage realised.

Never lay down the gauntlet to Michael Edwards and Co.

Not so suggest that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are an infallible combo, though the Sporting boss’ poor judgement will most certainly send a warning to any other operators across Europe.

Liverpool are an extremely tightly run ship, especially under the Englishman’s watchful eye.

Much as everyone suspected, the move for Slot was not a knee-jerk reaction but rather an outcome borne out of serious thinking and data.

It’s a shame it hasn’t worked for Amorim, of course, but we’re confident the right decision has been made.

