Klopp admits he’s not happy with how he handled 21-y/o Liverpool player

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he slightly regrets not handing Harvey Elliott more minutes this season.

The Englishman has already made over 100 appearances for the Reds since making the switch from Fulham at the age of 16.

Despite playing over 2,600 minutes of football in 2023/24, however, most of the midfielder’s appearances have come from the bench.

“If I regret something a little bit. It is that Harvey did not play more, maybe,” the 56-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Elliott has registered 13 goal contributions in 51 appearances (across all competitions) this term.

A fresh pair of eyes and perspective

It’s worth pointing out, to Klopp’s credit, that we’d completely revamped our midfield in the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister was joined by Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo following the exits of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

How Arne Slot will perceive this welcome selection headache remains to be seen. Though, there’s no question he’ll be rubbing his hands at the prospect of working with a gem like Elliott next year.

FBref have our No.19 ranked as one of the most competent and creative presences on the ball in Europe. At 21 years of age, he’s in the 96th percentile for non-penalty xG and xAG, 94th and 97th percentiles for progressive passes and carries respectively and averages a whopping 4.12 touches per 90 in the opposing box.

Imagine what he’ll look like as the finished article!

