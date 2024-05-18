(Video) Krawietz states that Divock Origi was told to play like ex-Man City striker against Barcelona

Divock Origi will forever be tied with the famous game against Barcelona and now Peter Krawietz has revealed who was the inspiration for the Belgian on that fateful night.

Speaking with Redmen TV, Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man stated that Edin Dzeko’s performance against the Spanish outfit the year before our game was the inspiration.

Roma’s dramatic second leg comeback in the Champions League was the blueprint for the Reds’s success at Anfield and it’s safe to say the plan came together perfectly.

With two goals on the night and a route to Madrid booked, we can all agree that the Belgian followed the instructions handed to him with perfection too.

You can watch Krawietz’s comments on Origi via theredmentv.com:

