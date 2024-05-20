(Video) Liverpool fans will revel in what Arne Slot did at his Feyenoord farewell party

If it’s important before taking on a new job to know your audience, then Arne Slot has already ticked that box ahead of his impending arrival at Liverpool!

The 45-year-old is set to take over as our new head coach after Jurgen Klopp’s exit, and he marked the end of his time in charge of Feyenoord with a private party for his staff and their families.

Among those in attendance was Inge de Wolf, the wife of Slot’s assistant John de Wolf, and she posted a video to her Instagram story with one highlight from the festivities.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The clip features Liverpool’s next boss singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, an anthem which is also associated with the Rotterdam club and which was sung to him by their fans after his final match at De Kuip on Sunday.

That notwithstanding, Reds supporters will love seeing Slot belting out the words of the Kop’s most famous song, and he’ll get to hear quite a lot of it from next season and beyond!

You can view the clip of Slot at the farewell party below, originating from inge.maud‘s Instagram story and shared via @KuipTalk on X: