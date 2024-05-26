Liverpool already rule out signing ‘incredible’ player for Arne Slot – he’s ‘too expensive’

Liverpool are now deemed unlikely to snap up Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer.

The Merseysiders are understood to be ‘appreciative’ of the former Everton footballer’s talents. However, the left winger, who amassed 23 goal contributions in total last term, is deemed potentially ‘too expensive’

“Liverpool do appreciate Gordon’s talents but feel that a deal for the 23-year-old, who was included in England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday after 21 Premier League goal contributions last season, will be too expensive and difficult to agree with Newcastle,” Ben Jacobs reported for 90Min.

Arne Slot’s men are reportedly interested in bolstering the squad with the signing of a ‘wide, creative-minded player’.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Hansi Flick now looking at ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player he’s worked with before as potential new Barcelona assistant – report

READ MORE: Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing about to get clearer after planned director meeting

It’s a no from the Reds

It seems a shame that Liverpool won’t even contest the possibility this summer for the ‘athletically incredible’ (according to Morgan Gibbs-White, via the Premier League’s YouTube channel) footballer.

Fortunately, the market isn’t necessarily short of exciting young forwards. Crysencio Summerville and Johan Bakayoko, for instance, are two names that could take the English top-flight by storm in 2024/25.

We’ve seen links in abundance between either option and the Reds throughout the year.

With Luis Diaz’s future up in the air and the club being at least in need of a Mo Salah successor (if not a replacement), there’s plenty of justification for advancing our reported interest.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!