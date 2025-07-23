Luis Diaz tells Liverpool to accept Bayern Munich offer if contract promise is not honoured

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has told Liverpool he expects them to accept Bayern Munich’s offer unless the club follow through on their promise of a new contract, according to reports from Colombia.

The winger, who turns 29 in January, is said to have grown frustrated after Anfield chiefs failed to follow up on discussions from May, when they reportedly assured him his deal would be improved.

Luis Diaz appears to be pushing for a move to Bayern Munich

Bayern are now preparing to formalise a bid, and Diaz has made it clear he wants to take the opportunity to move to Germany if Liverpool aren’t willing to honour their previous word.

The report comes from Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who says Diaz has now “requested” that Liverpool accept Bayern’s offer if a contract renewal isn’t happening.

That aligns with yesterday’s Bild report (via Falk, Altschaeffl & Agardi) which claimed personal terms with Bayern are already agreed and the German club are “confident” a deal can be reached.

Liverpool could lose a regular starter just weeks before the new season

Diaz has been part of Arne Slot’s side during pre-season, despite missing the friendly with Stoke City — but there’s growing doubt over whether he’ll be at Anfield for the Premier League opener.

He still has two years left on his current deal, so Liverpool aren’t under pressure to sell.

But with no extension on the table and the player now pushing for an exit, the club could be drawn into negotiations on Bayern’s terms.

The winger joined from Porto in January 2022 and has made over 100 appearances for us, scoring 24 goals.

Last season, he assisted 13 goals in all competitions and helped secure the Premier League title.

This latest update only increases the pressure on the Liverpool hierarchy to either act decisively or risk losing another first-team name this summer.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile