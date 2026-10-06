Report: Liverpool among several clubs scouting wing-back prodigy who ‘packs a real punch’

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several major European clubs to have sent scouts to watch a prodigious wing-back currently playing in the United States.

The Reds’ full-back positions have seen an overhaul in the past 18 months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both moving on, and Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez signed as their replacements.

While the Dutchman has been sidelined in favour of Ronald Araujo in recent games and will have Conor Bradley for further competition once he returns from injury, the Hungarian’s positional rival Kostas Tsimikas has been used sparingly by Andoni Iraola so far and will be out of contract next summer.

Liverpool scouts watch Peyton Miller

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs who were present at the USA’s recent 4-1 victory over Peru in Arizona in which Peyton Miller made his international debut for the home side.

Arsenal, Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Barcelona are also understood to have been watching the 18-year-old, who currently plays for New England Revolution in the MLS.

Despite the interest of several marquee European sides, the teenager is said to be happy with his current employers and remains focused on his development there, with the club tying him down to a new contract to 2030 earlier this year.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Miller would give Liverpool an exciting wing-back option

Miller – who turns 19 next month – has already made 64 senior appearances for New England and has been enjoying a prolific campaign in MLS this year, scoring seven times in 24 matches (Transfermarkt).

A roving wing-back who plays mostly on the left but is comfortable on either flank and can even play as a wide attacker, the youngster’s qualities were summarised neatly by tactical analyst Jamie Rietiker-Wright for Youth Scout1ng.

Miller had already become ‘indispensable’ for the Revs at 16 and has been described as ‘an athletic and physical full-back’ who ‘packs a real punch’ up against far more experienced opponents. He’s also been noted for his ‘dangerous’ crossing ability and his ‘excellent’ pace.

If Tsimikas departs at the end of his contract next summer, the American teenager could be an exciting prospective replacement to explore, especially if Iraola has visions of deploying a wing-back system in future seasons at Liverpool.

Making the leap from MLS to a major European club would obviously be a massive step for such a young player, and he’d likely have a couple of loan spells elsewhere first, but his progress could be well worth keeping an eye on over the coming months.