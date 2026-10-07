‘Movement already happening’ – Major Liverpool U-turn could be on after Sky reporter’s update

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There could now be a viable possibility for Liverpool to bring back one player who previously won the Premier League with the club.

Within a few weeks of the 2024/25 triumph under Arne Slot, Jarell Quansah left the Reds for Bayer Leverkusen in a £35m deal (Sky Sports), having been consigned to just four starts in that title-winning campaign.

The Merseysiders included a buyback clause in the transaction, with the defender potentially on the move once more next summer.

Liverpool ‘interested’ in bringing back Quansah

On Wednesday afternoon, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an eye-catching update on the 23-year-old, who’s seemingly attracting the attention of several high-profile English and European clubs.

The journalist posted: ‘Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in summer 2027. Movement already happening behind the scenes.

‘Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested. Real Madrid are regularly scouting him. Liverpool still have a buyback option: €70m [£59.3m] valid until June 15, 2027.’

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Could Quansah plausibly return to Liverpool in 2027?

John Aldridge claimed in recent days that bringing back the England international should be a ‘no-brainer’ for the Reds, and it appears that the powerbrokers at Anfield might just be open to the idea.

We must admit that we’re surprised by these reports that Quansah could depart Leverkusen next year, considering that he’s been enjoying regular starts in Germany and his contract runs to 2030.

Maybe the fact that his current club aren’t in the Champions League this season could influence his thinking, and if Die Werkself were to miss out again, the 23-year-old might be more inclined to make the move to a club with a seat at Europe’s top table.

Liverpool could have a monumental void to fill in the heart of their defence next year if Virgil van Dijk doesn’t extend his contract, and the experienced Joe Gomez could also move on, leaving new sporting director Julian Ward in dire need of addressing that part of the squad.

Will the Reds be prepared to pay substantially more for Quansah than the amount for which they sold him?

There had been no previous inclincation to do so, but circumstances in football are fluid and – as surprising as it’d seem for now – we can never completely rule out the chances of a remarkable U-turn from the Anfield hierarchy.