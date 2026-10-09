Frenkie de Jong could help fix Andoni Iraola’s most pressing Liverpool problem

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Liverpool remain ‘very interested’ in Marc Bernal, reports Juan Jesus on X (formerly Twitter).

The Merseysiders could push to land the Barcelona star in the January transfer window, with Reds head coach Andoni Iraola reportedly an admirer.

Frenkie de Jong could help Liverpool sign Marc Bernal

There’s an expectation that the 19-year-old’s minutes will decrease considerably following Frenkie de Jong’s return from injury. This is surely a serious worry for Bernal, who’s averaging 41.5 minutes in La Liga as things currently stand.

In which case, the teenager could look toward the winter market as an opportunity to secure more frequent playing time.

☎️ Como revelamos anteriormente, el Liverpool está muy interesado en Marc Bernal. ➡️🚨Un movimiento en este mercado de invierno no está para nada descartado. Iraola es un fan absoluto de Marc Bernal. ➡️ Con el regreso de Frenkie de Jong, los minutos se van a reducir… — Juan jesus (@Juanjesuscsap) October 7, 2026

Assuming that Liverpool are indeed seriously interested in Bernal’s services, you’d have to think this would be recognised as a market opportunity for Julian Ward and Co. Not least of all, because the Reds are in desperate need of reinforcements for the midfield, and the Spaniard ticks the box for a midfielder who likes to sit behind the ball.

Liverpool need a holding midfielder as a matter of priority

Liverpool have an awfully long way to go before they can look to modify the squad in January.

Nonetheless, we’d hope that the upcoming window is being looked at as a clear opportunity to hand Andoni Iraola the tools he needs to finish the second half of the campaign on the strongest note.

On that point, the club’s chief priority should be to ensure that we can build on the Basque’s excellent work in shoring up the backline by following suit with an equally balanced midfield department.

We’ve talked up Lamine Camara, and we stand behind that. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool make a mid-season lurch for a player of Marc Bernal’s qualities as part of their ongoing update recruitment strategy.

And if Liverpool are looking to balance the midfield, the Barcelona star would stylistically prove to be a potentially perfect fit.

“Marc Bernal embodies the modern defensive midfielder in FC Barcelona’s 4-3-3 system,” Bola Atta reports for Tactical Football Analysis.

“His role within Hansi Flick tactics extends beyond simply positioning himself in front of the defence; he is the primary pivot, orchestrating play and controlling the match’s tempo.

“In most of his matches, he plays as a single pivot, providing the team with stability in build-up play.”

Atta went on to add: “However, in certain situations, particularly against high-pressing teams, he becomes part of a double pivot to secure the ball out of the back.

“Marc Bernal demonstrates a keen understanding of timing, avoiding impulsive forward runs and maintaining his position behind the ball to ensure a constant flow of play.

The most important aspect of his role is his ability to link the three lines of defence, midfield, and attack, as he constantly moves to provide passing angles, either horizontally to widen the field or vertically to support the advance.”

Likes to sit behind the ball and could support Liverpool’s ball progression? Talk about killing two birds with one stone.