‘There will be this siege mentality…’ – Chris Sutton gives Liverpool v Man City prediction

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton is predicting one team to draw upon a ‘siege mentality’ when Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Following the extended international break, both teams resume their season with a heavyweight showdown at Anfield, where the atmosphere will be feral in light of the major off-field news regarding the visitors.

City are in action for the first time since they were found guilty of 114 charges of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, and while we await to see what punishment is ultimately handed down to them, today they enter the lion’s den of a scourged Merseyside fan base.

Sutton gives Liverpool v Man City prediction

Sutton has given his predictions for the weekend’s top-flight action to BBC Sport, and he doesn’t think Enzo Maresca’s side will be fazed by the rancourous welcome they’ll receive from the natives.

The ex-Blackburn and Chelsea striker wrote: ‘I’ve heard people suggest that City’s players will be frazzled because of what is going on with the club off the pitch, but I don’t see it that way.

‘I suspect that, along with the City fans, there will be this siege mentality now where they think ‘everyone hates us, everyone wants us to lose, everyone wants us to be relegated’ – even if I don’t think that is actually the case, because there are actually a lot of balanced football fans out there.

‘City are likely to get a hostile reception at Anfield but I think they will be able to handle it. Liverpool are still a work in progress under Andoni Iraola too. They have not convinced me so far when I’ve watched them this season.

‘Based on all of that, I am going for City here. I can just picture Erling Haaland scoring their winner, and celebrating with a big grin on his face.’

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Liverpool must harness the power of the Anfield crowd

The visitors have certainly made a stronger start to the season than Liverpool, but this fixture often takes on a life of its own irrespective of form or league position, and it’s difficult to think that the febrile atmosphere won’t play a part.

Jamie Carragher has called upon Andoni Iraola to harness the power of the home crowd in the Basque’s first marquee Anfield clash since taking charge of the Reds, and that indeed is something the hosts must use to their advantage.

Unfortunately for LFC, their task has been made harder by the injury-enforced absences of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, which could see summer signing Bradley Barcola utilised in a centre-forward role this afternoon.

City go to Anfield with a 100% record in the Premier League this term, although Liverpool are yet to be beaten under Iraola and had improved defensively in recent weeks, having not conceded a goal in the top flight since the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on 29 August.

Another shutout today would be particularly impressive, and if the Reds can draw upon the power of a raucous home support, they’re very capable of halting the visitors’ gallop and propelling themselves to within three points of the current leaders.