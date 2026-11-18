(Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be wary of the threat of ‘new manager bounce’ on Sunday when they face a Manchester United team now under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Having sacked Michael Carrick last Thursday, the Red Devils moved swiftly to appoint the Argentine as his successor, with their new head coach signing off from a similar role with the United States with a 2-0 win over Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Old Trafford outfit enjoyed an immediate upsurge in form when their former midfielder replaced Ruben Amorim back in January, but how has the new man in charge fared in his first game at his five previous spells as a club boss?

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Pochettino’s first games at previous clubs

Espanyol (0-0 v Barcelona, January 2009)

Espanyol were in the LaLiga relegation zone when Pochettino took charge almost 18 years ago, and his first task seemed a daunting one against city rivals Barcelona, who’d end the season as treble winners under Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine had only two training sessions to implement his methods before the Copa Del Rey derby fixture, but his new team claimed an impressive share of the spoils on home turf before narrowly losing the second leg 3-2 at Camp Nou. A few weeks later, he masterminded a shock league victory at the home of their arch-rivals.

Southampton (0-0 v Everton, January 2013)

The Saints’ decision to axe the popular Nigel Adkins mid-season was met with shock throughout English football, with the south coast club well on their way to staying up in their first season back in the Premier League after a seven-year absence.

He again drew 0-0 in his first game of a managerial spell, with Southampton putting in a battling performance against an Everton side who, at the time, were outside contenders for Champions League qualification under David Moyes.

Tottenham (1-0 v West Ham, August 2014)

This was Pochettino’s first time having a full summer to prepare for a managerial job rather than coming in mid-season, earning the Spurs gig off the back of his fine work at Southampton.

The north Londoners survived a red card and a missed Mark Noble penalty before snatching all three points in stoppage time courtesy of an Eric Dier goal on what was also his first outing with Tottenham, who left the Boleyn Ground with a sweet win over their capital rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain (1-1 v Saint-Etienne, January 2021)

It was back to mid-season appointments for Pochettino six-and-a-half years later as he filled the vacancy left by Thomas Tuchel’s departure for Chelsea.

He maintained his record of never losing his first game in charge of a club, but in truth this was two points dropped for PSG, who at the time were three points adrift of surprise Ligue 1 leaders Lyon. They also had to come from behind against an in-form Les Verts side.

Chelsea (1-1 v Liverpool, August 2023)

Sunday won’t be the first time that Liverpool provide the opposition for Pochettino in his first game in charge – the Reds also had that role when the Argentine began his reign as Chelsea boss three years ago.

Once again he’d end with a draw, as an entertaining clash on the opening weekend of the Premier League season saw Luis Diaz’s opener for the visitors cancelled out by Axel Disasi as each team had a further goal disallowed.

Concluding thoughts

Four draws and a win for Pochettino from his managerial debuts at his previous clubs – it’s a respectable record, but not an overly intimidating one.

It feels more pertinent to look at his first results when taking charge mid-season, just as he’s doing now with Man United. All three of those games were drawn, and another such result on Sunday would be regarded as a decent start for him.

It’d also represent disappointment for Liverpool, who are without an Anfield win over their arch-rivals in three attempts since the famous 7-0 romp in March 2023.