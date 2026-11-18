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Liverpool appear to be in pole position to land one midfielder who almost joined a rival Premier League club in the summer.

Chelsea thought they had a deadline day coup in the bag for Lamine Camara, with a £47m deal having been agreed with Monaco, only for the Ligue 1 side to pull the plug just hours before the market closed.

There were reports that Anfield chiefs had intervened at the 11th hour with a phone call to the Monegasques to ask them to delay the sale of the 22-year-old, although some sources have disputed that version of events.

Liverpool ‘close to an agreement’ with Camara

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Liverpool have held discussions with the Senegal midfielder’s agents as they make ‘progress’ on a potential signing, and those talks are said to be ‘heading in a positive direction’.

One source told the outlet: “Liverpool have done a lot of work on Camara. They’re close to an agreement on personal terms with his representatives.

“Chelsea still like the player, and if other targets don’t work out then maybe that’s an avenue they’d explore again, but it’s not looking likely at this stage.”

While Liverpool ‘really like’ Camara, they’d have to part with at least €70m (£58.3m) to persuade Monaco to sell, and it could require some ‘tough negotiations’ to convince the Ligue 1 side to lower that asking price.

It’s also claimed that, if they strike a deal for the 22-year-old, they might need to sell one or two players in order to keep on the right side of Financial Fair Play limits.

Camara would add proper competition in Liverpool’s midfield

Although Camara usually plays in a central midfield role and not as a number 6, he could plausibly be signed as someone to add extra steel in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

The figures below from Fotmob highlight the Senegal star’s ball-winning prowess, along with his ability to progress his team up the pitch with his tremendous passing range.

2026/27 Ligue 1 Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Recoveries 8.6 97th (top 3%) Tackles 3.2 90th Duels won 8 96th Duel success 66.1% 96th Passes completed 60.8 86th Passing success 91.4% 86th Accurate long balls 3.7 84th Line-breaking passes 1.5 75th

If the Reds were to land the Monaco midfielder, it’d add true competition for places in our midfield, where Alexis Mac Allister seems to be the only assured starter right now while Trey Nyoni and Ryan Gravenberch vie to play alongside him, not to mention the dilemma as to where Dominik Szoboszlai best fits into the team.

If FSG do need to sacrifice one or two players to make room for Camara, those most likely to be offloaded are Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa, who’ve played just two minutes combined all season and account for £210,000 of the club’s weekly wage bill (Capology).

The Senegal powerhouse is on just over 10% of that amount, so Liverpool could offer him a substantial increase on his current play and still comfortably afford it.

With the Reds seemingly close to agreeing personal terms, they appear to be in the box seat to bring him to the Premier League, so long as they can build on this positive momentum.