AWB ‘without a doubt’ better than Trent, says Premier League star

What is this nonsense that keeps being spouted from those in a position of bias regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

One of them is an international who’s played in two Champions League Finals and is widely regarded as the best right-back on the planet.

The other had a good season at Crystal Palace and has done well in his debut campaign for a struggling Manchester United, managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His former team-mate Patrick van Aanholt though reckons AWB is superior – presumably because he’s his mate.

“Without a shadow of doubt,” he said, appearing on the Counter Attack podcast, when asked who was better…

“They are different players. Defensively, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] is unbelievable, better than Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. Yes, Trent has got his attacking and his corners, his right foot. But if you ask Wilf [Zaha] who he would want to play against, every other day, Trent or Wan-Bissaka, I think he will say Trent.

“I have got respect for Trent, because he does everything with his assists and he is great, but defensively, just ask [Raheem] Sterling how good [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is. It is a problem, and he will switch.

“He is one of the best right-backs, I think he could be, his attacking is good, but he needs more goals or assists to his name.

“Defending comes first, but in the modern game, you need to attack, and at United, you get more of the ball, so go forward and show what you have got, but he has been doing good.”

In all honesty, there should be absolutely no comparison yet. Obviously Trent is the far, far superior footballer – but we’d argue he’s just as good defensively as well.

The idea that Trent cant defend is nonsense. It’s based on a few bad games when he was a teenager – nothing else.

But if our rivals want to continue underestimating him – that’s their problem. He’ll prove them wrong.

