Hendo sends beautiful message to Lallana but winds him up about his shirt number

Adam Lallana departed Liverpool at the weekend after six years of loyal service.

The Englishman arrived in 2014 from Southampton, as did Dejan Lovren, who also exited on Sunday night.

Lallana became captain Jordan Henderson’s best friend during his time at Anfield, and the skipper sent a lovely message to the ‘world-class footballer’ upon his exit to Brighton.

On Twitter, he shared some photos of the pair together – and teased his fellow midfielder for picking no.14 at his new club – the same number Hendo wears for Liverpool of course!

We wish Lallana all the well and think the dressing room especially will miss his experience and character.

It might be time for Jurgen Klopp to consider a few replacements, as relying on only youngsters to replace Lovren, Lallana and likely Xherdan Shaqiri seems precarious.