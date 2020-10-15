Sturridge opens up; admits he’d “pay any amount of money” to stay fit & avoid mental torment

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is currently a free agent and is on the hunt for his next club, after leaving his life in Turkey behind him.

The 31-year-old has been keeping himself in tip-top condition, relentlessly training throughout the coronavirus pandemic preparing for his next challenge.

Speaking to Melissa Reddy on her Between The Lines Podcast, the former England international said he’d have paid “any amount of money” to avoid injuries in his career.

“I saw a quote from Reus the other day saying he’d pay any amount of money to just play injury-free or never be injured,” Sturridge said.

“And honestly, I’d do the same. I would pay any amount of money. I already spend loads of money outside of the physios at work to do extra stuff to ensure that I can be as healthy as possible.

“Hundreds of thousands, to be fair, you know, to make sure that my body can be in the best shape possible. And sometimes, you can put the hours in, you can do everything, but… it is just bad luck.

"The toughest thing is just the mental side, because you know you've given your all, you know you slept well, you know you ate well.