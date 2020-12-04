(Video) Yves Bissouma best bits | Brighton midfielder one of PL’s most underrated and could be perfect Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool were yesterday linked to Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, which was definitely a new name out of the hat in terms of potential new arrivals.

The Malian has been with Brighton for two years and is actually one of the Premier League’s most underrated all-action midfielders.

Bissouma can win the ball back and put himself about; but he can also run with it and play clever one-twos outside the penalty area.

If Liverpool lose Gini Wijnaldum in 2021, which is looking increasingly likely every week that passes in which the Dutchman hasn’t penned fresh terms, then we may well need a replacement.

Bissouma would be an interesting option, but we’d probably need Brighton to get relegated for it to make sense financially.