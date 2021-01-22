(Video) Klopp is asked about the Dyche argument and shows class Lampard never did

Remember at the end of last season when Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Pep Lijnders had that silly argument on the Anfield touchline?

Lampard weirdly discussed it in a post-match interview, which confused Klopp when he heard about it – claiming it showed the Englishman lacked experience in this regard as what happens on the touchline should stay there.

Last night, Klopp and Sean Dyche had an altercation of their own, but in fairness, the Burnley boss brushed it off – and as you can see in the video below – Klopp did the same.

It helps to keep these things in the media for only a short time and we think both managers did the right thing when questioned on it.

