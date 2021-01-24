Rafa Benitez and Steven Gerrard set to reunite in Scottish Premiership – report

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly set to join Scottish champions Celtic after leaving Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League.

That’s according to Mirror Football, who tip the Spaniard to take over from Neil Lennon as the Hoops find themselves 23 points adrift rivals Rangers.

Speaking of which, should Benitez find himself rocking up to Celtic Park for the job, he’ll find himself up against one of his former captains in Steven Gerrard.

As we’re sure you’re aware, the Liverpool legend is the current boss of Rangers – and he’s doing a fine job up in Scotland, with the Gers excelling domestically and in Europe.

If Benitez takes over at Celtic before the end of the month, he’ll inherit a couple of games-in-hand to close the gap at the top and begin the Bhoys’ fightback.

Rangers are unbeaten in the league this season and will continue to be fierce competition for their bitter most rivals until the very end of the campaign.

It’s hard to see any other outcome for the SPL than Gerrard hoisting the coveted trophy above his head at the Ibrox, with just seven goals conceded in 25 games.

Given the situation in Scotland, Celtic’s best hope may just be for Benitez to lessen the margin Rangers win the title by.