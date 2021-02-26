‘Obviously gutted…’ Jordan Henderson reacts to surgery news but makes Liverpool promise

It was announced earlier today that Jordan Henderson had surgery last night and will be out for between six and eight weeks as a result.

The captain limped off during Saturday’s Merseyside Derby defeat to Everton, and there were even suggestions he could be out for the season following initial prognosis.

Today, Hendo sent out a tweet explaining how upset he is to be absent for a prolonged period, while promising to help the team in any way he can from the sidelines.

Obviously gutted to have picked up an injury but will do everything I can to support the team while working on my rehab. https://t.co/UG3V89tsV1 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 26, 2021

Hendo is the leader of the squad, so his presence at Kirkby and hopefully at games will still be beneficial.

Virgil van Dijk is back amongst his team-mates now as well, with James Milner close to a return.

That’s three big characters and leaders who can hopefully inject some inspiration into their team-mates, even while not being on the pitch.

We have Sheffield United on Sunday, which is a must-win if we’re to qualify for the Champions League in the top four this season.