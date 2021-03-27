Koeman’s plans to bring Wijnaldum to Spain faces blow as out-of-favour Barcelona star wishes to remain

Miralem Pjanic has stated his desire to remain with Barcelona beyond the summer, potentially making a move for Gini Wijnaldum this summer more difficult for Ronald Koeman, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Speculation over the Dutchman’s Liverpool future had suggested that the La Liga giant’s coach had hoped to offload the former Juventus star to free up room for the Reds’ No.5.

“Yes, of course, I did not sign for Barca to leave the following year, I signed to make history at a club that had been on my path for many years,” the Bosnia and Herzegovina international told Mundo Deportivo (via the Daily Mail). “They told me that my character and my experience would be vital to grow a generation of young people from La Masia who were climbing very strongly. Balance is essential and I came to provide that balance.”

READ MORE: New report claims Atletico Madrid eyeing Firmino as Suarez replacement should ex-Red return to Liverpool – El Gol Digital

While recent reports have presented Wijnaldum’s potential departure from Anfield this summer as being a foregone conclusion, there would appear to be more than a few balls in the air that could still prevent a switch to Catalonia from occurring.

With Barcelona undergoing major changes across the board, Koeman’s future at the helm is far from certain, for one.

Should Pjanic also remain with the Camp Nou side, there is a possibility that a move to La Liga could be off the cards for the Dutch international – a slim possibility, but a possibility nonetheless.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox