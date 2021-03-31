Diogo Jota – the Portuguese dynamo who could save Liverpool’s season

After suffering a leg injury during Liverpool’s Champions League match against FC Midtjylland, which saw him side-lined for two months, Diogo Jota rose like a phoenix against his former club Wolves, netting the winning goal in the 1-0 win, returning the Reds to winning status.

Liverpool’s no.20 is the gift that keeps on giving, accomplishing certified gold performances on a consistent basis…

Jurgen Klopp struck gold when signing Jota back in September 2020, with the player linked only 24 hours prior to signing a five-year contract at the cost of £45m.

The 24-year-old forward had showed his potential was limitless at his former club, netting 17 goals in the Championship to promote Wolves for the first time since 2012, following on with a further 16 goals in his final season.

But with Firmino described by teammates such as Virgil Van Dijk as ‘the best player’ they’ve played with, Jota had to pack a punch to earn minutes and usurp Bobby.

His impact was almost instantaneous, scoring his first on debut, securing the third in a 3-1 win against Arsenal. After that, fans and rival fanbases started to keep their tabs on Liverpool’s latest recruit…

Jota became the first player to score seven goals in his first 10 appearances since Robbie Fowler.

He bagged LFC’s 10,000th goal ever after breaking the deadlock against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League. Jota was turning out stand-out performances in main stage games.

Jota was making Liverpool a better version of themselves, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful. Now a vital member of the squad, he was awarded Liverpool Player of the Month by fans and had tallied goals than Firmino before bad luck struck.

With the team already threadbare, it was a bitter pill to swallow when Jota picked up an injury in the Midtjylland dead-rubber…

Without his presence and with Liverpool’s strike-force going through a barren spell, the current champions fell deeper into their plagued season, making fans angry and frustrated.

His return to fitness was much to the delight of Liverpool fans, with his absence duly missed by all. After coming back to haunt his former club in our last league game, the Reds now rest until the next fixture on April 4 v Arsenal..

It’s clear to see Jota is impressing the fanbase and if asked what players they’d have in the starting XI, in a fully fit squad, his name would surely be on the list.

Could Jota be the force to pull Liverpool into that Champions League spot by the end of the season? Who knows, but for now it’s fair to say fans have got a whole ‘Jota’ love for the guy…