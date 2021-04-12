Kenny Dalglish tips Steven Gerrard for Liverpool job

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tipped fellow club great Steven Gerrard to one day take over as Anfield boss.

The 40-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish league title in ten years this season and it’s left many wondering ‘what’s next’ for the Scouser.

Dalglish has said he had no doubts about Gerrard’s qualities as a manger, telling BBC Sport he knew he’d be a success.

“For me it’s not a shock he’s done that well,” he said. “I always thought he’d be a really good manager wherever he went.

“He took a big step to go to Rangers. He knew the size of the club and what it means to millions of people. He took a chance, he’s a brave boy going there and it’s worked out fantastically well for him.“

Asked whether Gerrard would one day be a solid candidate for the manager job at Liverpool, Dalglish tipped the former club captain to return to Anfield.

“It’s hypothetical, the job’s not available,” said the Scot.

“When it becomes available I’m sure Steven would be right up there in the contenders. He has done absolutely fantastic at Ibrox.“

Should Gerrard ever take the reigns at Liverpool, it’ll surely be an emotional return for the fans and the man himself.

As is the case with any Reds boss, expectations will be high – but Stevie has already somewhat proven himself by turning the tide against Celtic up in Scotland.