Everton have condemned Liverpool in strong statement: ‘Preposterous arrogance’

Everton have lashed out – quite rightly – at the six English clubs who have helped form a breakaway European Super League.

Their statement is a powerful one, and we have to say, we agree with lots of it.

On Sunday, it was announced that 12 of Europe’s biggest sides, including Liverpool, will no longer play in UEFA’s European competitions, but in their own European Super League – which most shockingly features no relegation and automatic qualification for the so-called founding members.

The reaction from Everton will likely mirror what’s to come…

“Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs,” they said in a statement from the Board.

“Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

“Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

“Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

“Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

“At this time of national and international crisis – and a defining period for our game – clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost.

“Instead, these clubs have been secretly conspiring to break away from a football pyramid that has served them so well.

“And in that Pyramid Everton salutes EVERY club, be it Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Southend United, Notts County and the rest who have, with their very being, enriched the lives of their supporters throughout the game’s history. And vice versa.

“The self-proclaimed Super Six appear intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game – including their own – by putting the very structure that underpins the game we love under threat.

“The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to.

“This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

“Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and Board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold – not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

“We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be.”

Lots more indignation will follow, but what we really want to hear is what our owners have to say.

The only statement to date has been vague, without quotes from JW Henry – the man ultimately behind all of this.

We are Legacy Fans. And Legacy Fans are now being treated as consumers – but this will ultimately make football worse.

So they’ve entirely missed a trick in that regard as well. If we’re consumers, then make football better, so we consume it more. How will anyone care if there is no jeopardy?