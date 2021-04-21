‘Leave my club’ ‘#FSGIN’ – Liverpool fans react to FSG apology over breakaway Super League

Liverpool fans have responded to Liverpool owner John Henry’s apology following the backlash received from the European Super League talks.

Many were, rather understandably, quick to condemn the businessman for his involvement in the highly controversial proposals.

Given all the good FSG have previously done, however, it’s clear that the owners have split elements of the fanbase, with some willing to move on from the incident.

In all fairness to Henry, the apology does come across well, though it’s hard to overlook the fact that this is not the first ill-thought-out venture FSG have committed to without any consideration for the club’s values.

The owners have ultimately helped drag us out of midtable obscurity but how much longer can we afford to put up with decision-making that seems entirely out of touch with the fanbase?

If we are to move past this, far more than an apology is required – at an absolute minimum – to rebuild the faith that has been utterly obliterated.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

The only way I’m accepting that apology is if we see Mbappe or Haland in a Liverpool shirt next season. — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 21, 2021

John W Henry save your fake apologies. Your only fuelling Joel Glazer and Kroenke to produce an Oscar winning performance. Stay focused people. It’s gone beyond an apology to regain our faith in them! — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) April 21, 2021

Thats a good apology. None of the other club owner has done this so far. Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them. The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest #YNWA #LFC — RickshawWala (@Rickshaw_wala) April 21, 2021

Does John Henry actually think that apology will just make us all think we like him again? Nah mate. We won’t forget when you tried to trademark Liverpool, raised tickets to £77, the greed from the super league. We won’t forget John Henry. Leave my club. #FSGOut — gregg🇿🇼 (@locallfc) April 21, 2021

“We want an apology!” Then “Fuck your apology.” The modern football fan summed up 😂 For one, I accept the apology. But I don’t know if I can ever forget or forgive. He *seems* contrite and at least he’s fronting up and taking sole responsibility, which is good. But what now? https://t.co/hH0CvlZDEQ — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) April 21, 2021

The man has made a mistake and is the first to address it, he has brought our club from the wilderness to one of the best teams in Europe. His contribution to this cannot go unnoticed. Without him we may not be where we are today with a first league title in 30 years. #FSGIN https://t.co/GDE51BZE8v — connordoherty (@connord78942760) April 21, 2021

Ask yourselves why this is the first time J.W.Henry has addressed the fans on this project and if we’d still be out of the super league if City hadn’t pulled out first? It was sly and damaging. #LFC #FSG https://t.co/ZCK1nWjxl3 — James Stockdale (@JayStockers_) April 21, 2021

