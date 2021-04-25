(Video) LFC-linked Vlahovic sends ‘keeper wrong way with cheeky panenka pen

Posted by
(Video) LFC-linked Vlahovic sends ‘keeper wrong way with cheeky panenka pen

21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic – who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this coming summer – bagged a wonderful goal on Sunday afternoon.

La Viola took a precious 1-0 lead against Serie A juggernauts Juventus in at half-time, and the opener wasn’t to be sniffed at.

Vlahovic, up against the experienced Wojciech Szczesny, sent the ‘keeper the wrong way with a cheeky panenka spot-kick, with 30 minutes on the clock.

Take a look at the strike below – via beIN / Serie A TIM. Glorious.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top