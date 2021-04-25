(Video) LFC-linked Vlahovic sends ‘keeper wrong way with cheeky panenka pen

21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic – who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this coming summer – bagged a wonderful goal on Sunday afternoon.

La Viola took a precious 1-0 lead against Serie A juggernauts Juventus in at half-time, and the opener wasn’t to be sniffed at.

Vlahovic, up against the experienced Wojciech Szczesny, sent the ‘keeper the wrong way with a cheeky panenka spot-kick, with 30 minutes on the clock.

Take a look at the strike below – via beIN / Serie A TIM. Glorious.

#FiorentinaJuve Fiorentina 1 × 0 Juventus | GOAL Vlahovic HD

🎥 ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

to never miss any goal Follow @Yeshwajoe | pic.twitter.com/fxHmZY7Vz4 — Yeshwajoe (@Yeshwajoe) April 25, 2021

E o Vlahovic com um pênalti à Panenka a dar vantagem à Fiorentina. Foi a este estado a que chegou a Juventus esta temporada. pic.twitter.com/C4P3FGjzRX — Slipwin (@slipwin) April 25, 2021