(Video) LFC-linked Vlahovic sends ‘keeper wrong way with cheeky panenka pen

21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic – who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this coming summer – bagged a wonderful goal on Sunday afternoon.
La Viola took a precious 1-0 lead against Serie A juggernauts Juventus in at half-time, and the opener wasn’t to be sniffed at.
Vlahovic, up against the experienced Wojciech Szczesny, sent the ‘keeper the wrong way with a cheeky panenka spot-kick, with 30 minutes on the clock.
Take a look at the strike below – via beIN / Serie A TIM. Glorious.
Fiorentina 1 × 0 Juventus | GOAL Vlahovic HD
🎥
ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
to never miss any goal Follow @Yeshwajoe | pic.twitter.com/fxHmZY7Vz4
— Yeshwajoe (@Yeshwajoe) April 25, 2021
E o Vlahovic com um pênalti à Panenka a dar vantagem à Fiorentina.
Foi a este estado a que chegou a Juventus esta temporada.
— Slipwin (@slipwin) April 25, 2021