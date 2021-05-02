Dortmund have ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Liverpool-linked superstar

Borussia Dortmund have a “gentleman’s agreement” with Jadon Sancho that he can leave the club under the right conditions.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who iterates the Liverpool-linked winger’s team-mate, Erling Haaland, does not have the same type of arrangement.

Borussia Dortmund director Zorc to ARD: “We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions”. 🟡⚫️ “However, this agreement does *not* exist with Erling Haaland”. 🚫 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee bags glorious headed goal with ridiculous hangtime

Sancho’s form has taken a bit of a hit in recent months, and with the rise of Haaland at BVB, the hype around the England international has died down a touch.

But that hasn’t changed anything behind the scenes, with the 21-year-old still being linked with high-profile moves away from the Bundesliga.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of Sancho, as per BILD journalist Christian Falk, but a move to Anfield this summer is said to be unlikely.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all already in the club’s ranks, working out where the England star would get regular play-time on Merseyside is anyone’s guess.