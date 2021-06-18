(Video) TalkSPORT host pranked by Liverpool impressionist Darren Farley posing as Steven Gerrard

Impressionist Darren Farley is well known all over social media for his brilliant impressions of former football players and managers.

The Merseysider used his talent to help TalkSPORT prank Jason Cundy, tricking the pundit into believing he was interviewing Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Hidden behind his camera, the comedian ruthlessly badgered the former Chelsea star over his opinions regarding Scottish football, making for some hilarious, if somewhat uncomfortable, watching.

To the 51-year-old’s credit, he handled the situation quite calmly, despite being verbally abused by who he presumed to be the former Liverpool captain and England international.

We can’t imagine that the commentator wasn’t harbouring some doubts about who he was speaking to in the latter stages of the interview, however, though Farley did well to not give anything away.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TalkSPORT:

