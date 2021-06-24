Liverpool ready to make move for 27-goal former Arsenal striker

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen.

That’s according to Sky Sports in Germany, who claim Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the former Arsenal starlet.

Malen spent two years with the Gunners during his youth career between 2015 and 2017, but was let go to PSV.

The 22-year-old is now flying in the Eredivisie, with 40 goals in his first 81 league games for the club’s senior side.

Liverpool are in need of reinforcements up front this summer after notably struggling to find the back of the net at times last season.

Malen could fit the bill for the Reds and with Transfermarkt valuing the forward at just £27 million, a shrewd deal could be struck.

Dortmund could be a problem, though – they’ve been linked with the PSV man before and German outlet BILD claim they’ve earmarked him as a potential Jadon Sancho replacement.