Liverpool eyeing move for England midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

That’s according to Eurosport, who also claim the England star is seen as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement by the Reds.

The report linked above lists Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City as the front-runners for Rice, but does state Liverpool are in the pack chasing the 22-year-old.

We at Empire of the Kop are a little puzzled by the apparent link – for one, it’s believed West Ham want around £100 million for the midfielder. And for two, Rice isn’t all that similar to Wijnaldum.

Declan Rice
While it is an exciting rumour, Declan Rice signing for Liverpool this summer is unrealistic

Eurosport are considered a reputable outlet and their claims shouldn’t be taken lightly, but we’d urge Liverpool fans to take this latest rumour with a pinch of salt.

Renato Sanches is another midfielder linked with an Anfield switch in recent weeks, and reports in France are tipping him to make a big move this summer.

