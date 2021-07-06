Liverpool eyeing move for England midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

That’s according to Eurosport, who also claim the England star is seen as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement by the Reds.

The report linked above lists Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City as the front-runners for Rice, but does state Liverpool are in the pack chasing the 22-year-old.

We at Empire of the Kop are a little puzzled by the apparent link – for one, it’s believed West Ham want around £100 million for the midfielder. And for two, Rice isn’t all that similar to Wijnaldum.

Eurosport are considered a reputable outlet and their claims shouldn’t be taken lightly, but we’d urge Liverpool fans to take this latest rumour with a pinch of salt.

Renato Sanches is another midfielder linked with an Anfield switch in recent weeks, and reports in France are tipping him to make a big move this summer.