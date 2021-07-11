Liverpool starlet hits social media with painful injury update; will miss pre-season

Liverpool starlet James Balagizi has issued his Twitter followers with an upsetting injury update.

The 17-year-old tweeted a video showing his left arm in a cast, confirming an injury and ruling him out of the Reds’ pre-season plans.

Balagizi is one of the most promising teenagers in Liverpool’s ranks and would likely have been involved in the first-team’s preparations for 2021/22.

The teenager seems to be in relatively good spirits, captioning his tweet with ‘What’s meant for you won’t miss you. Back ASAP!’

Balagizi signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last year and is expected to force himself into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Plying his trade for the U18s last season, the youngster bagged a brace on his debut against Blackburn Rovers – as a 15-year-old.

Balagizi made his England U18 debut earlier this year, coming off the bench and registering an assist in a 2-0 win over Wales.