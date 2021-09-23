(Video) Former LFC star Xherdan Shaqiri scores brilliant first goal for Lyon

Former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has already scored his first goal for new club Lyon.

The Switzerland international is known for his wicked left foot, and that’s of course how he bagged his first goal in French football.

Shaqiri, wandering inside from the right-flank, thundered a shot into the top-left of Troyes’ net – leaving the goalkeeper little chance of preventing the goal.

Lyon would go on to win the game 3-1, with the former Liverpool star bagging the first after going 1-0 down.

Footage via Ligue 1.

Shaqiri with a thunderous goal for Lyon tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJd1xsP3CU — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 22, 2021