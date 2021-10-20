What Andy Robertson had to say about Griezmann following his red card kick to Bobby Firmino’s face

Antoine Griezmann’s high foot to Bobby Firmino’s face meant that the Frenchman had to depart the pitch as he was awarded a straight red card for the incident in last night’s Champions League bout.

Andy Robertson was interviewed by LFC TV after the game and he gave his thoughts on all the key incidents following a chaotic evening in Madrid.

The Scotland captain commented on Atletico’s No.8 becoming the first player to score more than one goal and be sent off in a Champions League game.

Robbo (via The Echo) said: “The red card, you can have a little bit of sympathy for them because Griezmann has been in the game long enough and he’s not a dirty player.

“I don’t think he saw Bobby coming. But when your foot is that high and you catch somebody in the face, I think the referee’s hand has been forced and he needs to send him off at that moment”.

The left-back went on to comment on the two controversial penalty decisions that also overshadowed a dramatic evening: “The incidents look similar, and I think that’s why the referee gave it because he gave ours a minute of two before that.

“They look similar, but when you go over to the monitor you see there’s a very minimal touch and the defender goes down pretty easily at the back post. He’s definitely trying to buy a penalty.

“But fair play to the referee for standing strong. He could easily have just given it with the crowd up and I think it was the right call. But it could have gone against us.”

Honest and as passionate as ever, our No.26 summed up some of the most controversial moments eloquently and succinctly.

Nine points from a possible nine in Europe means attention can be turned to Old Trafford on Sunday in the hope of keeping the hunt for the return of the Premier League trophy on track.