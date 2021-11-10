(Image) ‘Bad leg???’ – Harvey Elliott’s latest Instagram update as he steps up recovery to return to the first-team

Harvey Elliott has been frequently updating supporters on his comeback since his horrific leg injury against Leeds United.

The former Fulham winger has been particularly active in the last couple of days with several Instagram updates on his story and main page, including this video:

It was No.67’s three story updates that gathered attention though, particularly the most recent one which came with the tagline ‘Bad leg???‘:

The image shown that the 18-year-old is really stepping up the rehab and looks close to a return to training with the rest of his teammates.

It has been anticipated that he will return in the New Year and we wish him all the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Look forward to seeing you back on the pitch soon!