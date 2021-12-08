(Video) “It wouldn’t change any perception of anything” – Henderson supports rainbow laces and LGBTQ+ inclusion within football

Jordan Henderson has again used his platform for the good of others as he sat down with the England national team cameras to discuss the rainbow laces campaign.

Our skipper was speaking alongside Joe White and Ben Hunte as they discussed a variety of topics, including the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion within football.

The 31-year-old spoke of his desire to do as much as he could to show support for others on and off the pitch, in any way he believes it can help.

He said: “Little things I can do, like wearing the laces and in the Premier League we wear the rainbow armband, little things like that where I can show my support, I try and do my bit because I think it really is important that we educate people.

“I can only speak for the dressing rooms I’m in with England and Liverpool but, hand on heart, if any of them players came out it wouldn’t change any perception of anything within those dressing rooms, I can guarantee that with the teammates that I have.

“In fact, it would probably make us look up to and respect them even more really, so again it’s about showing our support so that if anyone doesn’t feel comfortable or doesn’t feel that they can do that, we need to be there so that they can and they feel as though they can and they’re going to have full support behind them.

“I can only reiterate that it would be 100% the case from me personally and from all of my teammates that I play with”.

It’s hard not to be proud of our No.14 as he continues to speak out on tough topics and subjects he may not appear to be directly linked with but he knows his voice will add clout to causes that he sees as important to back.

He truly is an inspirational leader and was speaking with other inspirational individuals who are all acting selflessly in order to create a better future for so many people, most of whom they will never have or will meet.

Well done Hendo!

You can watch Jordan Henderson’s rainbow laces interview via @England:

Football is for everyone. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ On #RainbowLaces Day, @JHenderson joins @3Lionspride member @joeywh1te and @BenInLDN to talk about the importance of the campaign and LGBTQ+ inclusion within the game. pic.twitter.com/WHoRCTjO9b — England (@England) December 8, 2021

