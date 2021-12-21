Erling Haaland can help Liverpool hold on to Mo Salah as Egyptian makes further contract demands – Sky Germany

Liverpool could help convince Mo Salah to extend his future at the club by sealing top reinforcements in a future window – like linked attacker, Erling Haaland.

This comes from Sky Transfer guru, Marc Behrenbeck, who less specifically notes (as reported by Sky Germany) that the Egyptian international is looking for his side to demonstrate some ambition in the transfer market with a new signing.

Borussia Dortmund chief, Hans-Joachim Watzke, may have thrown a particularly sizeable spanner into the works with his latest comments to BILD (via the Express), however, after admitting that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on the in-form striker.

Whilst one could certainly imagine that Salah would hope we maintain our lofty ambitions under Jurgen Klopp and continue our general upward trajectory under the talismanic manager, it’s difficult to see a move for Haaland transpiring in future.

Even with a release clause of roughly £64m reportedly set to kick in next summer, it’s not clear, firstly, what the extent of our financial capabilities are nor, secondly, whether the Norwegian would settle for having to fight for a place in the starting-XI.

Beyond Diogo Jota, we hardly possess the most young forward line in the English top-flight – albeit, though, an extremely talented one.

There will be serious cause for consideration when it comes to forward planning in the future beyond the glorious present involving the likes of Mo Salah and co. but a marque signing of the Dortmund ace does not seem on the cards.

